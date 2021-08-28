The United States strikes an IS target in Afghanistan, bringing the airlift to a close.

On Saturday, the US carried out a drone strike in Afghanistan against an Islamic State target, as the airlift of civilians desperate to evacuate entered a perilous last stage, with new terror attack warnings and invading Taliban troops poised to take over Kabul airport.

To avoid a repeat of a suicide attack that killed scores of people gathered around one of the airport’s main access gates as well as 13 American personnel, US forces managing the evacuation have been obliged to work closer with the Taliban on security.

The Pentagon reported that it had carried out a drone assault on a “planner” from the terrorist group in eastern Afghanistan, which was claimed by a regional chapter of Islamic State.

“Initial indications are that we killed the target,” stated Central Command Captain Bill Urban.

More than 5,000 people remain inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation, and thousands more continue to swarm the outer gates asking for access as the airlift window closes dramatically before of an August 31 deadline.

The devastation of Thursday’s suicide strike added to the stress and anxiety in a situation that was already rife with terror and despair among those seeking to flee, as well as high risk for the US soldiers tasked with securing the operation.

The incident came after a barrage of warnings about a potential threat, and as masses gathered outside the airport on Saturday, the US issued a new caution for US nationals to vacate the area around the main gates “immediately.”

The announcement came just hours after the Pentagon stated that the evacuation effort was still facing “particular, credible” threats.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters, “We certainly are prepared and would absolutely expect additional attacks.”

The Pentagon clarified that there was only one explosion on Thursday, rather than the two earlier reported.

President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, stated at the White House that US national security officials believe another attack is “probable,” and that the next few days will be “the most perilous period to date.”

On Twitter, Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi claimed that fighters had moved into parts of the military side of Kabul airport, but the Pentagon fought back, with Kirby claiming that the US military was still in charge of the gates and operations.

After two decades of war, one of the larger ironies has been close coordination with the Taliban on evacuee movements and the IS threat in order to make the August 31 deadline for the US pullout.

Rear Admiral Peter Vasely, the commander of US forces at the airport, is in charge.