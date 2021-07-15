The United States Senate has voted to ban products from China’s Xinjiang region.

The US Senate has enacted legislation prohibiting the import of products from China’s Xinjiang region, the latest step by Washington to put pressure on Beijing over what it claims are widespread human rights violations against the Muslim Uyghur people.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which passed the upper chamber by unanimous approval late Wednesday, aims to prevent the importation of products created by forced labor in the northwest Chinese area.

In a statement, Republican Senator Marco Rubio said, “The message to Beijing and any multinational enterprise that profits from forced labor in Xinjiang is clear: no more.”

“We will not turn a blind eye to the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party) continued crimes against humanity, and we will not enable corporations to profit from these heinous crimes.”

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives, which must approve it before it can be given to President Joe Biden for signature.

In addition to Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with survivors of Xinjiang internment camps last week in Washington, the US has already taken action against China over Xinjiang.

For alleged forced labor in the region, Washington has prohibited the import of solar panel supplies from a Chinese company and imposed trade restrictions on four others.

At least one million Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minorities are believed to have been imprisoned in Xinjiang camps, where China is also accused of forcefully sterilizing women and enforcing forced labor.

All charges of human rights violations have been refuted by Beijing, which maintains that its actions in Xinjiang are vital to combat violent extremism.

The bill mandates that importers get guidance on “effective supply chain tracing” and other due diligence measures to prevent the importation of products created with forced labor.

It also instructs US Customs and Border Protection, as well as other federal agencies, to develop procedures for stopping such imports and identifying facilities, corporations, or individuals involved in forced or compulsory labor.