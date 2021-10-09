The United States says it will hold its first in-person talks with the Taliban since the Afghan withdrawal.

According to the State Department, the US and the Taliban will hold their first in-person discussions since the US pullout from Afghanistan on Saturday.

According to a State Department official, the US team will meet with senior Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday and Sunday.

Since the Taliban captured Kabul in August when US soldiers withdrew, the US has maintained contact with the Taliban, but this will be the first face-to-face encounter.

“We will press the Taliban to respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to build a broad-based, inclusive government,” the spokeswoman said on Friday.

“As Afghanistan faces a severe economic downturn and possibly a humanitarian disaster,” he continued, “we will also press the Taliban to allow humanitarian agencies free access to areas in need.”

The encounter did not imply that the US recognized Taliban authority in Afghanistan, according to the State Department.

“We remain adamant that any legitimacy must be earned by the Taliban via their own conduct,” added the spokeswoman.

The US team will also push for President Joe Biden’s top aim of allowing US citizens and Afghan allies to leave the country throughout the 20-year military operation.

The Taliban, according to the US, have mostly cooperated in releasing US citizens. According to US sources, around 100 people remain, mostly US citizens with Afghan ancestry who are indecisive about leaving.

However, the US admits that it was unable to evacuate the majority of Afghan allies who wanted to leave during a rapid airlift that evacuated tens of thousands of people from Kabul prior to the withdrawal.

A representative for the two parties did not say who would represent them. In August, senior US officials, including Central Command chief General Frank McKenzie, met with Taliban leaders in Kabul as US soldiers assumed control of the airport in preparation for the airlift.

sct/dw