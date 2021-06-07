The United States of America denies the allegations. Russia claims that its military drills are a pretext for supplying Ukraine with arms.

The US military has dismissed Russian claims that joint Black Sea drills between the US, Ukraine, and other allied countries, set to begin later this month, will serve as a cover for a secret weapons transfer to Ukraine, which is still mired in a years-long conflict with Russia on its eastern border.

The Russian Defense Ministry hosted a briefing last Wednesday chaired by spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov, only days after the US and Ukrainian armed forces announced this year’s installment of the annual Exercise Sea Breeze, which will be held from June 28 to July 10.

The maneuvers are scheduled to include 4,000 military personnel, 40 warships, boats, and support vessels, 30 units of aviation equipment, and more than 100 units of cars and armored vehicles, according to a Russian official. Ukraine, as well as NATO Western military alliance members the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, and Latvia, are claimed to be taking part.

The mere presence of NATO in vital waters, lands, and airspace in and around the Black Sea region raised concerns, but Konashenkov perceived another threat lurking underneath the surface.

“Moreover, it is intended to transfer sophisticated weaponry, ammunition, and material property for the Ukrainian military under the pretense of the exercise,” Konashenkov told reporters. “All of this will be directed in the future, like in past years, against Ukrainian forces and nationalist forces stationed in areas not controlled by Kyiv in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

“We will closely monitor the course of preparation and conduct of the Ukrainian-American exercise Sea Breeze with the participation of NATO countries and, if necessary, respond adequately to the evolving situation in the interests of ensuring the military security of the Russian Federation,” Konashenkov stated.

Russia’s permanent envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Alexander Lukashevich, echoed the claims the next day.

"According to existing information, it is intended to send contemporary weaponry, ammunition, and material property to Ukraine under the cover of the exercises," Lukashevich added. Weapons will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and paramilitary units of Ukrainian nationalists stationed along the contact line in Donbass in the future, as in past years"—a phrase.