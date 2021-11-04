The United States no longer considers foreign troops on Taiwan to be a source of conflict with China.

In a list of actions that the US military thought could provoke conflict with China, the scenario of foreign troops being deployed in Taiwan was left out of the most recent Pentagon study on the Chinese military.

The news comes amid accusations in the media and assertions by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen that a small presence of US troops was already stationed on the self-governing island, inciting Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

The paper, titled “Report on Military and Security Developments in the People’s Republic of China,” was released on Wednesday, marking the most recent chapter of an annual series that began in 2000 and ended in 2001.

The study has attempted to determine China’s red lines across the Taiwan Strait flashpoint each year. “Formal declaration of Taiwan independence; Undefined moves toward Taiwan independence; Internal unrest in Taiwan; Taiwan’s acquisition of nuclear weapons; Indefinite delays in the resumption of cross-Strait dialogue on unification; Foreign intervention in Taiwan’s internal affairs; and Foreign forces stationed on Taiwan,” according to last year’s 2020 edition. The final scenario was left out this year, leaving only the six previous “circumstances in which the PRC has historically indicated it might consider the use of force.” When asked why this particular instance was not included in the newest assessment, Pentagon spokesman Army Lieutenant Colonel Martin Meiners told The Washington Newsday that he “did not have anything to add to what’s in the report” at the time. The circumstances demonstrating a possible tripwire for Chinese interference “have evolved over time,” according to the report, as they did in most past incarnations. The phrase “foreign forces stationed in Taiwan” was first used in 2009 and has been in every report since, with the exception of 2015, when the chances of Beijing intervening against Taipei were formatted differently than in previous years.

In 2006, the scenario detailing “undefined advances ‘toward independence'” was introduced, as was the scenario with “infinite delays” in cross-strait ties in 2004. Since the first report, the two lines concerning nuclear weapons and domestic turmoil have been noticed, as have the formal declaration of independence and foreign interference.

China has pledged to recapture Taiwan, with officials stating that negotiation is preferred but that force will never be avoided.

