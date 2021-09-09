The United States Navy mocks China’s new maritime law by transiting destroyers around disputed islands while a carrier group trains nearby.

On Wednesday, a US Navy cruiser sailed through the South China Sea in a blatant and swift defiance of Beijing’s new maritime law, which was implemented last month to enforce Beijing’s sweeping claims over the disputed waters.

According to CNN, the USS Benfold, a destroyer of the Arleigh Burke class, steamed within 12 miles of Mischief Reef, a section of the Spratly Islands that China claims as its own and on which it has erected military facilities.

In recent years, the Navy has conducted regular Freedom of Navigation operations (FONOPs). The Benfold’s was the area’s ninth FONOP this year.

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its strike group were practicing elsewhere in the vicinity when the Benfold made its way through the contentious waters, according to Stars and Stripes, citing Carl Vinson spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Miranda Williams.

The F-35C Lighting II stealth fighters and CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft are part of the Carl Vinson’s air component.

Foreign ships entering China’s “territorial waters” must declare their passage to Beijing, according to a new maritime regulation that was announced at the end of last month. Much of the South China Sea is claimed by China under the so-called “Nine-Dash Line.”

The Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei have opposing claims to the Spratly chain, with Vietnam and Taiwan claiming the entire chain and the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei claiming sections of it.

Following the warship’s transit, a statement from the Seventh Fleet said, “Under international law, as represented in the Law of the Sea Convention, features like Mischief Reef that are buried at high tide in their naturally constituted state are not entitled to a territorial sea.”

In July, the ship crossed the Taiwan Strait, angering Beijing, which considers Taiwan to be a renegade province.

The Navy went on to say that “land reclamation works, installations, and structures established on Mischief Reef do not modify this categorization under international law.”

The Pentagon said it will “continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows” hours after China announced the new regulation.

China retaliated against the US over the destroyer’s passage, accusing Washington of “illegally” entering its territorial seas – a response that has been standard after similar confrontations. China claims that its marines rammed the US warship.

“On September 8, the USS Benfold guided-missile destroyer entered Chinese territorial waters next to the Mischief Reef of the Nansha Islands without permission,” said Air Force Col. Tian Junli, a spokesperson for China’s Southern Military Region. Brief News from Washington Newsday.