The United States military has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Despite billions of dollars spent trying to restore the conflict-torn country, the US military has concluded its departure from Afghanistan, bringing an end to a grueling 20-year war that began and finished with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power.

In the early hours of Tuesday, celebratory gunfire rang out in Kabul, and delighted senior Taliban officials praised the incident as a watershed moment.

The withdrawal occurred amid the tense final days of a frenetic drive to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans who had aided the US-led war effort – a mission that was marred by a suicide bombing last week that killed dozens of Afghans and 13 US personnel.

That incident, which was claimed by the Islamic State’s Afghan branch, provided a jittery urgency to the perilous US-led international airlift from Kabul, and it also underlined the potential for disaster in Afghanistan as the Taliban attempt to build a government and rule.

The pullout took place before the end of August 31, the deadline set by President Joe Biden to finish America’s longest war, which claimed the lives of over 2,400 US service members.

“I’m here to declare the end of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the military operation to remove American citizens,” US General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters in Washington on Monday.

“Tonight’s retreat marks the end of the military portion of the evacuation, as well as the nearly 20-year mission that began shortly after September 11th, 2001 in Afghanistan.”

According to him, the final flight left around 1929 GMT on Monday, shortly before the start of Tuesday in Kabul.

Biden has announced that he will deliver a national address on Tuesday in Washington.

With the US withdrawal, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid declared Afghanistan had “gained full freedom,” while senior Taliban leader Anas Haqqani said he was “glad” to witness “these historic moments.”

AFP reporters in the city heard celebratory gunfire from a number of Taliban checkpoints, as well as applause from fighters stationed at security posts in the green zone.

The Taliban movement, which was destroyed in 2001 when the US invaded in retribution for the 9/11 slaughter, returned to power a week ago, sparking a major departure of people who fear a new iteration of harsh Islamist rule.

According to McKenzie, the evacuation flights have carried more than 123,000 people out of Kabul airport, but he admits that not everyone who wanted to escape was allowed to, and that the “diplomatic mission” is still ongoing. Brief News from Washington Newsday.