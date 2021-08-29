The United States launches an airstrike in Kabul to stop a car bomb.

On Sunday, the US announced that an air strike in Kabul had destroyed an explosive-laden car, just hours after President Joe Biden warned of another terror attack in the city as a large evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans reached its last days.

A Taliban official confirmed the attack, stating that a car bomb aimed at the airport had been detonated – and that a probable second blow had targeted a nearby house.

The US stated that it had only struck the car, but that additional blasts suggested the presence of “a large amount of explosive material.”

According to local media, there may have been civilian casualties, which the US said it was investigating.

With only two days until the US withdrawal deadline, the Taliban revealed that its supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, was in southern Afghanistan and planning a public appearance.

“He’s in Kandahar right now. Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed, “He has been residing there since the beginning.”

“He will emerge in public soon,” said deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi of the leader, whose whereabouts are mostly unknown and who has never been in public.

The US air strike came after an Islamic State suicide bomber assaulted US forces on Thursday, preventing large crowds from entering Kabul’s airport. Since the Taliban retook power on August 15, about 114,000 people have been evacuated.

The attack killed over 100 people, including 13 US service members. Biden came to a Delaware air force post on Sunday to witness the solemn transfer of their remains.

The incident and the danger of terrorism have hindered the airlift ahead of Biden’s deadline of Tuesday for evacuations to be completed.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, about 300 Americans remain in Afghanistan and are attempting to depart.

On the Fox network, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, “They are not going to be stuck in Afghanistan,” adding that the US had “a mechanism to get them out.”

The Pentagon announced Saturday that two “high-level” IS jihadists were killed in eastern Afghanistan as a result of retaliatory drone strikes, but Biden warned that the group will launch additional attacks soon.

Later, the US embassy in Kabul issued a warning on credible threats to certain areas of the airport, including the access gates.

The Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been blamed for some of the deadliest strikes in those countries in recent years.

Civilians have been slaughtered in mosques, public spaces, schools, and even hospitals.

While both are true, according to Washington Newsday’s Brief News.