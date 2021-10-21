The United States is’stunned’ by China’s hypersonic missile tests, according to a report.

According to the Financial Times, two hypersonic missile tests conducted by the Chinese military over the summer have left US officials perplexed and concerned about Beijing’s development of “a new generation of armaments.”

The paper highlighted what its government sources said were surprising technological improvements in a revolutionary delivery mechanism for China’s nuclear weapons in two separate reports this week. Due to the sensitive nature of the intelligence, the Biden administration has refrained to respond in an official capacity, according to the Financial Times.

Both tests—the first on July 27 and the second on August 13—were conducted using a fractional orbital bombardment system (FOBS), a technology devised by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, according to the latest report. It entails launching weapons into low-Earth orbit and guiding them on an unpredictable trajectory before striking their targets.

According to the publication, the Chinese military launched two nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicles (HGV) above the atmosphere on the back of unidentified variants of its own Long March rocket. China utilizes the same technology to launch its satellites and astronauts into orbit.

According to the original account published by the Financial Times on Saturday, the HGV circled the globe before colliding with the ground, missing its goal by a few dozen miles. It was China’s first such test, according to unnamed sources.

The Defense Department and US intelligence officials were “stunned” by the second trial two weeks later, according to the FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo, “because China managed to demonstrate a fresh new weapons capability.”

“One source claimed government scientists were trying to comprehend the capability, which the US currently lacks, and that China’s development looked to ‘defy the laws of physics,'” he added.

The Chinese government denied knowledge of the August test on Thursday. Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Beijing on July 16 that the country had undertaken a “normal test” of a spacecraft to validate its technology—the same information given by Wang’s colleague, Zhao Lijian, on Monday.

Following the recent events, nuclear weapons specialist Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California, recommended caution and perspective.

“We must be open to the fact that China is capable of as well.” This is a condensed version of the information.