The United States is the “Best Place” to Hide and Launder Illicit Funds, according to Yellen.

While small countries are often seen as key havens for hiding or laundering money, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that “enormous sums of illicit funds” find up in the US banking system.

In a speech to the Summit on Democracy, Yellen remarked, “There’s a solid argument that, right now, the best place to hide and launder ill-gotten gains is actually the United States.”

Regulators have long been seeking for secret wealth in Switzerland and the Cayman Islands.

Yellen, on the other hand, disputed the notion that gains from corruption or criminal behavior are only transported to “countries with histories of lax and secretive financial laws,” claiming that they are more likely to “travel through — or land — in our markets.”

Yellen emphasized President Joe Biden’s administration’s anti-corruption effort, which includes planned laws to identify the owners of shell businesses and real estate.

“In America, there are far too many financial shadows that provide cover for corruption. We need to put them in the spotlight “she stated

She pointed out that several US states allow shell firms to be formed without revealing who owns them.

Treasury proposed rules this week under the Corporate Transparency Act, which was passed by Congress last year and will create a database of most of these firms’ “beneficial” owners. Law police and tax collectors will have access to the information.

“Because many corrupt actors can hide their money in Miami or Central Park buildings,” she said, “money laundromats on the 81st floor,” same laws will apply to real estate transactions.

Yellen stated that this “financial alchemy… makes a mockery of our free and fair institutions.”

She also warned that the United States’ “broken tax system,” which “essentially lets the country’s top earners and largest firms get away with dodging,” is rife with corruption.