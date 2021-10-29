The United States is strengthening ties with Taiwan, prompting China to declare that the United States will suffer a “great defeat.”

According to the Associated Press, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin promised to defeat anyone who challenges them as the “sole legitimate government” representing all of China, including Taiwan, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the UN to support Taiwan on Tuesday.

“Anyone who continues to oppose the one-China principle and UNGA Resolution 2758 will only face an even more humiliating loss,” Wang added.

Blinken requested assistance from the international community to help Taiwan participate in international organizations dealing with health, climate change, culture, education, and transportation. The United States is dedicated to collaborating with Taiwan in areas such as supply chains and cybersecurity, according to Sandra Oudkirk, head of the American Institute in Taiwan.

“Our collaboration is extremely valuable, and our support for Taiwan is unwavering. We intend to strengthen our ties with Taiwan “According to Oudkirk.

The United States’ sustained support and engagement with Taiwan comes as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate, with China increasing its military harassment of Taiwan by flying fighter jets toward the island, and China not ruling out the use of force to reunite the two countries.

In 1979, the United States moved diplomatic recognition of China from the reigning Nationalist Party government in Taipei to the Communist Party in Beijing, although the two countries have maintained a strong unofficial relationship.

After Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen confirmed Thursday that U.S. forces were on the ground, though in less numbers than many expected, Oudkirk declined to comment on any security initiatives or provide any information about the presence of US troops on the island.

“We will continue to advance the Biden administration’s global and regional goals, including countering malign PRC influence, recovering from the devastating effects of the pandemic, and addressing the threat of climate change,” Oudkirk said, referring to China’s official name, the People’s Republic of China.

Taiwan has benefited from US weaponry purchases to improve its ability to protect itself, and the US often navigates the waters around the island in what it refers to as “freedom of operation” maneuvers.

Oudkirk, who took over as director this summer, also underlined that the US will continue to support Taiwan in its international position.