The United States is offering a $10 million bounty to DarkSide hackers.

The US announced a $10 million prize on Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the founders of the high-profile ransomware group DarkSide, the latest attempt by authorities to stem the rise in cyber-extortion attacks.

The internet attack that forced the suspension of the largest oil pipeline in the eastern United States in May was blamed on the Russia-based gang, according to Washington.

Breaking into a company’s or institution’s network to encrypt data, then demanding a ransom, usually in cryptocurrency, in exchange for the digital key to free it, is known as a cyber-extortion theft.

“By giving this reward, the US underscores its commitment to defending ransomware victims around the world from cyber criminals,” according to a statement from the US State Department.

Washington has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone who attempts to join DarkSide in an assault in any country.

Despite the financial incentives, not all cyber-security experts were sure that the prizes would be helpful in identifying hackers.

“I doubt this will have much of an impact unless a bounty hunter is ready to travel to their territory, put their unconscious body in a bag, and drop it at the nearest US embassy,” said John Bambenek of Netenrich, an IT and security operations business.

“To be fair,” he said, “it won’t hurt either.”

Cybercrime has been on the rise, with fresh data released in October revealing that US authorities received $590 million in ransomware-related payments in the first half of 2021 alone.

According to the US Treasury study, the sum is also 42 percent greater than the amount disclosed by financial institutions for the entire year of 2020, and there are strong indications the true cost is likely in the billions.

Companies and organizations are under a lot of pressure to pay up not only to get their data unlocked, but also to avoid enraged clientele and authorities who issue severe warnings about giving money to criminals.