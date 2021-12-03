The United States is keeping a close eye on China’s and Switzerland’s currency policies.

The US Treasury announced on Friday that it will closely monitor China’s economic policies and activities, as well as those of Vietnam, Taiwan, and Switzerland, in order to impact the value of their currencies.

While no country has been accused of manipulating its currency to obtain a competitive advantage, Washington has placed 12 countries on its watch list, including China.

The semi-annual US report to Congress examines nations that have huge trade surpluses and aggressively intervene in foreign exchange markets to prevent their currencies from rising, making their exports more competitive.

However, a Treasury official told reporters that currency steps to address short-term disruptions are unconcerned.

The report’s findings are mostly symbolic and do not imply punishment.

Beijing has long been a focus of criticism, with the US accusing the government of artificially depressing the exchange rate with its enormous stockpile of US dollars, putting US industries and workers at risk.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement, “Treasury is working tirelessly to promote a stronger and more balanced global recovery that benefits American workers, particularly via close engagement with key economies on currency-related problems.”

“The activities of state-owned banks in particular merit Treasury’s rigorous supervision,” the study added, criticizing Beijing for its lack of transparency regarding its foreign exchange intervention.

“Given China’s long history of facilitating an undervalued currency through protracted, large-scale intervention in the foreign exchange market, and the sheer size of China’s reserves, it is increasingly troubling that China has not improved the transparency of its foreign exchange policies and practices,” according to the report.

During the Covid-19 outbreak, Beijing, like many other governments, put out massive stimulus efforts to help the economy, but the spending “focused the early restoration of production rather than promoting household consumption.”

“China should aim to reverse lost momentum on economic rebalancing and boost long-term growth prospects,” Treasury added, calling for more “demand-side stimulus.”

Switzerland narrowly missed meeting all three criteria for additional scrutiny set out in the legislation, but “Treasury will continue to conduct an in-depth analysis” of the country’s policies and “engage with the Swiss authorities to discuss the Swiss authorities’ policy options to address the underlying causes of its external imbalances,” according to Treasury.

To address concerns about Vietnam’s currency practices, Washington signed a deal with the country in July, which continues to meet all three criteria.

Treasury has also began talks with Taipei to “create a plan with specific actions to address the fundamental reasons of Taiwan’s currency undervaluation,” according to the article.

