The United States is investigating whether Tesla’s gaming feature poses a crash risk.

According to an online posting by a federal safety agency on Wednesday, US officials are investigating whether Tesla’s “passenger play” videogame function could cause crashes.

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, the feature, which will be available on an estimated 580,000 Tesla models from 2017 to 2022, “allows the gameplay to function on the front center touchscreen while the vehicle is in motion and may present a distraction to the driver.”

Questions over the videogame feature follow previous NHTSA investigations into Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company’s systems, which focused on the contentious “Autopilot” driver-assistance program.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) acknowledged that the gaming function has been available in numerous Tesla vehicles beginning December 2020, after previously only being available in park mode.

The investigation will look at whether a feature designed for a front-seat passenger “may distract the driver and enhance the danger of a crash,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Following a customer complaint earlier this year, the NHTSA launched an investigation.

“Why is it OK for a manufacturer to design an intrinsically distracting live video that takes up two-thirds of the screen, which the driver relies on for all vehicle information?” asked a Lake Oswego, Oregon resident.

“All live video in the front seat and all live interactive web browsing while the car is in motion should be prohibited by the NHTSA. It is irresponsible to cause a harmful distraction for the driver.” Despite a slew of scandals, Tesla’s stock has surged in recent years, making Musk the world’s richest person, according to Forbes.