The United States is experiencing a drug overdose ‘crisis,’ with over 100,000 deaths for the first time.

Officials announced Wednesday that annual drug overdose deaths in the United States have surpassed 100,000 for the first time, indicating a “crisis” fueled primarily by fentanyl.

Experts say the coronavirus epidemic has impacted those with substance use problems particularly hard, while law enforcement authorities are concerned about the growth in phony prescription medicines marketed online that are loaded with illicit opioids.

“We cannot disregard this epidemic of loss, which has devastated families and communities across the country as we continue to make efforts to battle the Covid-19 pandemic,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“It’s time to acknowledge that this problem appears to be worsening. In a conference call with reporters, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said, “We need all hands on deck.”

Between April 2020 and April 2021, there were 100,306 fatal overdoses in the United States, up 28.5 percent over the previous year’s same time — one death every five minutes.

Overall, opioids were responsible for 75,673 of the 100,306 deaths, with synthetic opioids, predominantly fentanyl, accounting for the great majority.

Deaths from psychostimulants such as methamphetamine, as well as natural and semi-synthetic opioids like prescription pain relievers and cocaine, have increased.

According to Our World in Data, Covid-19 killed roughly 508,000 people in the same time frame.

In the briefing, Nora Volkow, head of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said, “Many of the issues left behind by the pandemic will actually render people more vulnerable to mental illness and substance use disorders.”

Meanwhile, the US Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a warning to Americans about prescription tablets that appear like legitimate Oxycontin, Vicodin, Xanax, or Adderall but contain fatal quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine and are available online.

This year, the DEA has recovered more than 14 million pills, the great majority of which were made in Mexico using chemicals provided by China.

Fake drugs can be found on social media and e-commerce sites in large quantities.

Heart disease was the main cause of death in 2019, the most recent year for which official data was available, with 660,000 deaths, followed by cancer with 600,000 deaths and unintentional injuries with 175,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Biden’s administration has released a “model law” that states are encouraged to adopt in order to increase access to naloxone, a life-saving drug that reverses overdoses.

“No one should die of an overdose merely because they did not have access to naloxone,” said Rahul Gupta, director of national drug control policy.

“Unfortunately, it is the case today. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.