The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that a US diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing was being considered, in an attempt to show firmness over China’s human rights abuses while avoiding affecting US athletes.

While meeting with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, Biden informed reporters that this is “something we are examining.” The Beijing Olympics will be held in February of next year.

Biden’s remark came during a video meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, late Monday, during which the two leaders expressed their desire to maintain stability and avoid unintentional tensions.

However, Biden is facing domestic pressure to speak out against China’s human rights violations, particularly in Xinjiang, where the US government considers mistreatment of the Uyghur ethnic group to be genocide.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration would shortly announce a diplomatic boycott, which would mean that while athletes would participate, government officials would not be in attendance.

The topic was not brought up during the virtual meeting between Biden and Xi, according to White House officials.

With a major trade war and a fiery discussion over how the Covid-19 virus originally originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump brought US-China ties to a low point.

Biden has sought to reengage with Beijing while also focusing on building longstanding US alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s growing economic clout and military presence.

He’d had two long phone conversations with Xi and was eager to meet in person. However, because the Chinese leader has not left the nation since the outbreak of the Covid virus, this week’s virtual summit was the only option.

Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, said she didn’t “have an update on what our presence will be” after Biden mentioned a possible Olympics boycott.

“I want to give the president and the national security team time to make a decision,” she said.

That choice will be part of a delicate diplomatic balancing act for Biden.

His administration has maintained Trump-era trade penalties on China and continues to order military patrols through strategically important international sea lanes that China is accused of attempting to seize.

Right-wing critics accuse Biden of being too soft because he emphasizes the importance of dialogue.

As a result, the next Olympic Games have become a political flashpoint.

"The United States must boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics completely and completely."