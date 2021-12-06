The United States is concerned about China’s plans for a military base on Africa’s Atlantic coast, according to a report.

According to classified American intelligence assessments, China is seeking to build its first military facility on the Atlantic Ocean in Equatorial Guinea, a Central African republic.

According to an exclusive revelation by The Wall Street Journal, this will allow Chinese warships to “rearm and refit” off the US East Coast, a scenario that has alarmed the White House and Pentagon.

In October, Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer traveled to Equatorial Guinea to persuade President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and his son Vice President Teodoro “Teodorin” Nguema Obiang Mangue to reject China’s advances, according to the article.

According to the news site, “as part of our diplomacy to resolve maritime-security issues, we have made plain to Equatorial Guinea that certain potential moves involving [Chinese] engagement there would raise national-security concerns.”

The two countries addressed “measures to boost marine security and eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement released by the White House.

The chief of US Africa Command, Gen. Stephen Townsend, told the Senate in April that China’s “most substantial threat” would be “a militarily relevant naval port on the Atlantic coast of Africa.”

“I don’t just mean a spot where they can make port calls and obtain gas and groceries when I say militarily useful. I’m referring to a port where military vessels may be repaired and armaments restocked “Townsend continued.

Beijing may choose Bata, Guinea’s port city, as the base because China Road & Bridge Co. upgraded a deep-water commercial port there from 2009 to 2014. The prospect of the base was initially discovered by US intelligence in 2019.

This comes as tensions between the United States and China continue to rise on topics such as Taiwan. Despite China’s warning not to “play with fire” by interfering in Taiwan’s independence, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Friday that if China invades Taiwan and takes the island by force, there will be “grave consequences.”

According to recent reports, China is considering establishing military outposts in Africa. Djibouti became the People’s Liberation Army’s first military base on Africa’s east coast in 2017. The Chinese installation was “just outside our gates” of the US base at Camp Lemonnier, according to US sources.

A base in Equatorial Guinea will also assist in the deployment of military to secure Chinese investments in western Africa.