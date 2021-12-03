The United States is blaming Iran for the stalled nuclear talks.

On Friday, the US lashed out at Iran, claiming that nuclear discussions between the Islamic republic and international powers had come to a halt because Tehran “does not appear to be serious” about returning to the table.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned that the US would not allow its adversary to extend discussions while continuing to pursue its nuclear objectives, and that if diplomacy failed, it would pursue “alternative options.”

After five days of negotiations, diplomats suspended a seventh round of international discussions aimed at renewing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, citing concerns from US and European partners.

“What we’ve seen in the last couple of days is that Iran does not appear to be serious about doing what it takes to return to compliance,” Blinken told a virtual summit of world leaders.

“However, the window is very, very narrow because what is unacceptable, and what we will not tolerate, is for Iran to try to drag out this process while continuing to build up their program inexorably.”

President Joe Biden’s spokesperson Jen Psaki reiterated Blinken’s assessment, saying the first six rounds had “made progress,” but “Iran’s approach this week was not, unfortunately, to try to resolve the outstanding difficulties.”

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has “opened this new round of discussions with a new round of nuclear provocations,” according to Psaki (IAEA).

She also criticized Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, for unilaterally pulling the US out of the deal, causing Iran’s nuclear program to expand in a “dramatic and unprecedented” way.

Biden has stated that he wants to re-enter the agreement, and the US has been engaging in the talks in a roundabout way this week.

The landmark agreement, which was signed by the UK, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, and the US, began to crumble in 2018 when Trump withdrew and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to begin breaching nuclear program limitations the next year.

“Almost all of the painful compromises achieved after many months of hard effort are being walked back by Tehran,” top diplomats from the “E3” grouping of Britain, France, and Germany warned.

The diplomats stated the delegations will now return home until negotiations restart in the Austrian capital next week “to assess whether gaps can be overcome or not.”

The E3 said that they “remain completely committed to a diplomatic path ahead,” but that “time is running short.”

The discussions are ongoing.