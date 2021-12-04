The United States has warned Iran that it would not be allowed to’slow walk’ nuclear talks.

The US cautioned Iran on Saturday that it would not be allowed to “slow walk” international talks over its nuclear program while ramping up its nuclear activity.

The warning came a day after the US slammed Iran, claiming that talks with world powers have stagnated because Tehran “does not appear to be serious.”

“We can’t accept a situation in which Iran advances its nuclear program while dragging its feet on nuclear diplomacy,” a senior US administration source said, echoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s previous warning.

The person stated that the United States had no plans to withdraw from the indirect discussions with Iran that resumed last week in Vienna, but hoped that Iran would return “with a serious approach.”

“Iran did not exhibit the stance of a government seriously considering a speedy return” to the 2015 agreement aimed at reining in its nuclear program, according to the diplomat, who spoke to reporters after returning from Vienna.

After five days in Vienna, the seventh round of nuclear talks came to a conclusion on Friday, with delegates returning to their home countries and plans to return to Austria next week.

Following the election of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi in June, the talks were suspended.

The official claimed that the US had showed patience by permitting a five-month hiatus in the process, but that the Iranians had “continued to advance their nuclear program in highly aggressive ways” during that time.

“With ideas that walked back any of the compromises that Iran had floated over the six rounds of talks,” he added, when Tehran returned to the table on Monday.

He accused Iran of trying to “pocket all of the concessions given by others, particularly the United States, and then ask for more.”

The official stated that the date of the European Union coordinator’s next meeting with the parties was unknown, but that the date “matters far less to us than whether Iran will return with a serious attitude, prepared to discuss seriously.”

At this point, he said the US will continue to try diplomacy, but he also stated that if negotiations fail, the US has “additional tools.”

The historic 2015 nuclear deal — signed by the United Kingdom, China, France, and Germany — was the first of its kind. Iran, Russia, and the United States — the triangle began to fall apart in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump withdrew and reimposed sanctions, pushing Iran to begin breaching its nuclear-weapons restrictions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.