The United States has threatened more sanctions in response to the war in northern Ethiopia.

If the warring parties in northern Ethiopia do not commit to a negotiated settlement, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order authorizing for penalties.

Biden labeled the 10-month-old battle in Tigray a tragedy in a statement, saying, “I am shocked by stories of mass murder, rape, and other sexual abuse to frighten civilian populations.”

According to a senior administration source, the executive order establishes a “sanctions regime to enhance pressure on the parties fueling this conflict to sit down at the negotiating table and, in the case of Eritrea, remove forces.”

The US is not currently imposing sanctions, but has given itself the right to do so if required, according to the official.

According to the statement, the directive allows the Treasury Department “the necessary authorities” to sanction the governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea, as well as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The US is prepared to apply penalties against a wide variety of individuals and entities in the coming weeks unless these parties take “real efforts” to address the problem, the administration official said, without identifying who or what organizations would be targeted.

Last November, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops to Tigray to depose the TPLF, the country’s ruling party at the time.

The move, according to the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, was prompted by TPLF raids on federal army barracks.

According to the United Nations, the fighting has killed thousands of people and left hundreds of thousands more in famine-like conditions.

Eritrea has sent troops to Tigray, which is on Eritrea’s southern border, to provide military support to Ethiopia.

The US placed sanctions on Eritrea’s army head in August over human rights violations in Tigray.

Despite Abiy’s promises of a swift triumph, combat in Tigray continued until June, when the TPLF retook much of the territory, including Mekele, in a surprising turnaround.

The TPLF subsequently began raids into the neighboring Afar and Amhara districts, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and killing an unknown number of civilians.

Abiy has long accused Western powers, especially the United States, of ignoring the TPLF’s atrocities, which legislators declared a terrorist organization in May.

In a three-page open letter to Biden in response to the executive order, he reinforced that point.

“Unfortunately, despite the fact that the entire world has turned its gaze on Ethiopia and its government for all the wrong reasons, it has failed to do so openly. Brief News from Washington Newsday.