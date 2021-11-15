The United States has slammed Russia for a ‘irresponsible’ space missile test that resulted in debris.

The US condemned Russia on Monday for executing a “dangerous and irresponsible” missile test that blew up one of its own satellites, resulting in a debris cloud that compelled the crew of the International Space Station to take evasive measures.

At a press briefing, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “Earlier today, the Russian Federation irresponsibly conducted a destructive satellite test of a direct ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites.”

“So far, the test has produced nearly 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris, as well as hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces of orbital junk that are presently threa