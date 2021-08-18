The United States has sent aid workers to Afghanistan to defend 20 years of progress against the Taliban.

While the US military tries to evacuate Americans and Afghan friends from Kabul’s chaotic airport, Taliban insurgents are consolidating control of the capital and reigniting the Afghan Islamic Emirate.

Those Kabulites who aren’t frantic to flee are either hiding at home or going about their regular lives, dodging highly armed Taliban checkpoints and rumored house-to-house searches for suspected collaborators.

Employees of international aid groups, who have spent two decades striving to improve the health and chances of Afghans who have been suffocated by autocratic rule and brutal wars, are among those facing an uncertain future.

Workers are committed to their objective, according to humanitarian agencies who communicated with This website, however they are concerned whether the Taliban will allow them to continue operations.

Mark MallochBrown, the head of the Open Society Foundations, told This website that the group would have to subjugate a more tenacious Afghanistan than previously.

“It’s amazing how far we’ve come. It’s not only that we’re protectors of it; it’s also a totally different country.

“It is much more urbanized, much more middle class, and women are clearly in a much more prominent public role than they were in the past, and they are no longer limited to their homes. A return to the 1990s would face a considerably broader set of cultural hurdles and firebreaks.”

Aid agencies and their personnel have been routinely assaulted by Taliban and Islamic State Khorasan Province terrorists, as well as by US soldiers, as a sign of the foreign presence in Afghanistan.

It’s unclear whether the Taliban would return to the severe authoritarianism that characterized their rule before the US-led invasion in 2001. Taliban officials have stated that Afghans have nothing to fear, and have even issued an amnesty and encouraged women to join the new government.

Observers speculate that the organization may project a gentler public image in the aftermath of Kabul’s fall, fearful of jeopardizing budding ties with major potential allies in Russia, China, and the Middle East.

However, there is little evidence that the Taliban has transformed in recent years. There have been reports of executions and attacks on civilians in Taliban-controlled areas before the current onslaught that overran Kabul. This is a condensed version of the information.