The United States has placed China’s biotech industry on a no-fly list because of Uyghur surveillance.

The US placed Chinese biotechnology companies on a trade blacklist on Thursday, accusing them of expanding high-tech monitoring against the Uyghur minority.

The penalties were the latest in a series of steps by President Joe Biden’s administration against Chinese companies in the midst of rising tensions, with the US targeting painkiller manufacturers a day earlier.

The Commerce Department has imposed new restrictions on sensitive exports to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 of its research institutes over biotechnology work that includes “alleged brain-control weaponry,” according to a notification.

Human rights organizations have described extensive surveillance of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur people in Xinjiang’s northwestern province, including DNA tracing and artificial intelligence operations to recognize and monitor faces.

Centers for blood transfusions, biotechnology, and toxicology are among the scientific institutes targeted by the latest US steps.

In a statement, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated, “The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives.”

“Unfortunately, the People’s Republic of China is choosing to employ these technologies to pursue control over its people and repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups,” she stated, abbreviating the People’s Republic of China.

“We cannot enable US commodities, technology, and software supporting medical science and biotechnical innovation to be misdirected to applications that are detrimental to US national security.”

The Commerce Department also placed entities from China, Georgia, Malaysia, and Turkey on the blacklist for allegedly diverting US goods to Iran’s military, a US enemy against which the US maintains extensive sanctions.

The Academy of Military Medical Sciences, based in Beijing, has been working on a Covid-19 vaccine. The United States, on the other hand, has grown increasingly concerned about China’s links between civilian and military research.

Rights experts, witnesses and the US government say that more than one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims are incarcerated in camps in an effort to root out their Islamic cultural traditions and forcibly homogenize them into China’s Han majority.

Beijing refers to the locations as vocational training institutes, and claims that, like many Western countries, it is trying to limit the appeal of radical Islam in the aftermath of deadly attacks.

The program has been dubbed “genocide” by the US, which is planning a boycott of official participation at the Beijing Winter Olympics next year due to rising concerns.

The US is also anticipated to be the first country to prohibit all imports from Xinjiang, claiming that camp labor is illegal. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.