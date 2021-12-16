The United States has made a cache of secret files on the assassination of John F. Kennedy public.

Thousands of pages of secret records on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination were disclosed by US authorities on Wednesday, fueling conspiracy theories despite the official conclusion that he was shot by Lee Harvey Oswald.

The CIA and FBI files show that US investigators cast a broad net to see if Oswald cooperated with others in the world-shattering November 22, 1963 assassination.

According to documents, they followed a variety of leads, including Soviet intelligence, African communist groups, and the Italian mafia.

The papers also reveal substantial US efforts to spy on and influence Fidel Castro’s communist government in Cuba, where Oswald had ties and which Kennedy hoped to destabilize.

The 1,491 files, many of which were extensive reports, were put to the National Archives’ JFK Assassination Records page, which already has tens of thousands of records pertaining to Kennedy’s killing and the subsequent investigation.

The official finding that Oswald acted alone when he shot Kennedy as the young president was driving through the streets of Dallas, Texas in a convertible limousine has long been challenged by several conspiracy theories.

Some speculate that Oswald, a communist sympathizer, was framed by Cuba or the Soviet Union.

Others believe Kennedy was assassinated by anti-Cuba radicals, maybe with the help of US intelligence or the FBI.

Others believe his political foes were to blame for the assassination.

A 1992 statute required then-president Donald Trump to divulge the information held secret by US intelligence on the issue four years ago.

All official records on the assassination must be made public “to enable the public to become fully informed,” according to the legislation.

According to the National Archive, Trump declassified more than 53,000 papers in seven tranches, bringing the public access to 88 percent of the total assassination archive.

Thousands more others, though, were kept hidden by Trump due to national security concerns.

President Joe Biden committed to uphold the legislation this year, but he, too, came under fire when the White House postponed more releases in October.

“To defend against recognizable harm to the military defense, intelligence activities, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations,” Biden stated at the time.

The White House is now being pressed to finish the document evaluations by the end of 2022.

