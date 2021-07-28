The United States has imposed sanctions on a Syrian armed group with ties to Turkey.

The US imposed sanctions on a Syrian armed group on Wednesday for killing a Kurdish legislator during Turkey’s 2019 incursion, vowing to continue pursuing responsibility in the war-torn country.

The US also took action against two men accused of financing extremists in Syria, one of whom is based in Turkey, as well as five Syrian regime prison personnel accused of torturing.

The Treasury Department said it was freezing Ahrar al-assets Sharqiya’s and prohibiting any US dealings with the armed organization, which rose to prominence when Turkey launched troops into northern Syria in October 2019 following talks with then-President Donald Trump.

According to the UN, gunmen from the organization dragged Hevrin Khalaf, a 35-year-old Syrian Kurdish lawmaker, out of her car and shot her dead in a likely war crime.

Since 2018, the group has killed hundreds more people in a prison it administers near Aleppo, according to the Treasury Department, which has also incorporated former members of the Islamic State extremist group.

“Today’s designations should serve as a reminder that the United States will utilize all diplomatic measures at its disposal to seek accountability of those who have perpetrated abuses and suffering against the Syrian people,” said Aimee Cutrona, a senior State Department official in charge of Syria.

“These designations come at a time when we are witnessing an uptick in violence in northwest Syria. She told reporters, “The United States continues to push for an immediate nationwide ceasefire and de-escalation of violence in Syria.”

As Assad crushed a decade-old uprising, the Treasury Department took action against five prison officials and eight prisons, estimating that 14,000 people have been tortured to death.

Hasan al-Shaban, an alleged Al-Qaeda fund-raiser based in Turkey, and Farrukh Furkatovitch Fayzimatov, who is accused of funding the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, which is commanded by Al-former Qaeda’s Syria offshoot, were also sanctioned.

The US has had tense relations with NATO partner Turkey, with Trump appearing to back President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he linked Syrian Kurds who spearheaded the US-backed war against ISIS to local Kurdish separatists.

President Joe Biden’s administration has slammed Turkey on a number of fronts, most recently on Cyprus, but has also praised Turkish promises to guard Kabul’s international airport as US troops leave the country.