The United States has imposed new trade restrictions and sanctions on China over Uyghur rights.

The US released a barrage of moves on Thursday to condemn China’s treatment of the Uyghur minority, with Congress moving to stifle commerce and imposing a series of new penalties over high-tech surveillance.

The US has been increasing pressure on China as a result of a slew of disagreements, with President Joe Biden’s administration pursuing drug manufacturers that have contributed to America’s addiction issue just a day before.

The US Senate overwhelmingly agreed to make the US the first country to prohibit practically all imports from China’s northern Xinjiang region due to concerns about the frequency of forced labor.

Senator Marco Rubio, a driving force behind the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, said, “We know it’s happening at an alarming, awful rate with the genocide that we now observe being carried out.”

The act was passed by the House of Representatives last week, and the White House has stated that Biden will sign it.

The act, which has alarmed some US firms, prohibits the import of all items from the region unless corporations provide verifiable confirmation that no slaves were used in the manufacturing process.

Xinjiang is a key supply of cotton, with the province accounting for approximately 20% of all clothes imported into the United States each year.

More than one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims are detained in camps, according to rights experts, witnesses, and the US government, in an effort to eradicate their Islamic cultural traditions and forcefully homogenize them into China’s Han majority.

Beijing refers to the locations as vocational training institutes, and claims that, like many Western countries, it is trying to limit the appeal of radical Islam in the aftermath of deadly attacks.

The US has condemned the effort as genocide, and has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games next year, along with Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced a new set of sanctions against China over spying in Xinjiang, where rights groups claim China has been perfecting new artificial intelligence and DNA tracking technology to keep tabs on Uyghurs.

The Treasury Department has prohibited any financial transactions between the United States and eight Chinese technology businesses.

SZ DJI Technology, which has provided drones to security forces in Xinjiang, and Xiamen Meiya Pico Information, which has developed a mobile app to track files on people’s phones, are among the companies.

Cloudwalk Technology, which was created to recognize the faces of Uyghurs and Tibetans and has since been deployed to Zimbabwe to assist, was another target. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.