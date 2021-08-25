The United States has handed FIFA $201 million in confiscated funds from corrupt officials.

FIFA stated on Tuesday that the US Department of Justice has agreed to hand over $201 million (171 million euros) in confiscated funds from corrupt football administrators.

The majority of the funds came from US legal actions following the “FIFAgate” incident, which exploded in May 2015 with the arrest of seven international football executives in Zurich and led to the resignation of Sepp Blatter, FIFA’s president since 1998, a few months later.

FIFA claimed in a statement on its website that the money was confiscated from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in, and subsequently prosecuted for, years of corruption schemes in football.

It claimed it had established a “World Football Remission Fund” under the supervision of the FIFA foundation, which would use the funds “to help support football-related projects with positive community effect around the world.”

The agreement is welcomed by Gianni Infantino, who succeeded Blatter as FIFA president.

Infantino said, “I am glad to see that money that was unlawfully stolen out of football is now returning to be used for its proper objectives, as it should have been in the first place.”

“It’s fantastic to see the FIFA Foundation receive major financing, which will have a beneficial influence on so many people throughout the world, particularly through youth and community programs.”

Bribes and “racketeering” organized by football authorities in South and Central America in exchange for the allocation of TV broadcasting rights for competitions, including the Copa America, were the focus of the charges brought in the United States.

They resulted in the sentences of Paraguayan Juan Angel Napout, the former president of CONMEBOL, and Brazilian Jose Maria Marin, the former head of the Brazilian Football Federation, to nine and four years in prison, respectively.

South American football will receive a large amount of funding.

CONMEBOL has announced that it will receive $71 million in recovered cash.

The money is being returned to CONMEBOL because it was a victim of the illicit plan that led to the FIFAgate probe, according to a statement from the governing organization.

The United States’ legal system is still looking into world football, including the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar and allegations of vote-buying.