The United States has criticized Israel over its settlements.

The US expressed its displeasure with Israel’s decision to develop settlements in the West Bank on Tuesday, saying it will “vigorously oppose” such growth on occupied Palestinian property.

After former President Donald Trump extended his blessing to settlements and annexations, President Joe Biden’s administration leveled some of the harshest criticism on Israel in years.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, “We are gravely concerned about the Israeli government’s proposal to advance thousands of settlement units.”

“We firmly oppose settlement development, which is incompatible with attempts to reduce tensions and maintain peace, and it jeopardizes the prospects for a two-state solution,” he said.

“Plans for retroactive legalization of unlawful outposts are likewise unacceptable to us.”

Price did not indicate that the decision would threaten relations with Israel, but he did note that the US was discussing it with its close friend.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a right-winger allied to the settlement movement who leads a centrist-led coalition, launched tenders for 1,355 homes in the West Bank on Sunday. The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has called on the United States to “confront” Israel over its “aggression” in the settlements.