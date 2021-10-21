The United States has completed a’successful’ test of hypersonic missile technology.

The US Navy announced Thursday that it had successfully tested hypersonic missile technology, a new weapons system that China and Russia have already deployed.

The test, which took place at a NASA facility in Wallops, Virginia on Wednesday, was a “critical step in the development of a Navy-designed common hypersonic missile,” according to the navy.

“In a realistic operational environment, this test showcased advanced hypersonic technologies, capabilities, and prototype systems,” it stated.

Hypersonic missiles, like ordinary ballistic missiles, can travel at speeds up to five times faster than sound (Mach 5).

However, they are more agile than ballistic missiles and can follow a low trajectory through the atmosphere, making them more difficult to defend against.

Following allegations that China tested a hypersonic missile with nuclear capability in August, Ambassador Robert Wood, the United States’ permanent representative to the Conference on Disarmament, raised concern earlier this week.

According to the Financial Times, China launched a hypersonic missile that circled the globe before landing, but it missed its objective.

“What China has been doing on the hypersonic front has us very concerned,” said Wood, who will leave his post in Geneva after seven years next week.

China emphasized that the test was for a spacecraft, not a missile, and that it was a routine one.

According to Wood, Russia possessed hypersonic technology as well, and while the US had resisted building a military capability in this area, it now had no choice but to reply in kind.

“If you’re a country that’s being targeted for it, you’ll want to figure out a means to defend yourself,” he said.

“As a result, we begin to consider what other applications and defensive applications you can bring to hypersonic technology — and this continues to speed the arms race.”

In 2019, China debuted the DF-17, a hypersonic medium-range missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) and the capability to carry nuclear warheads.

The missile referenced in the Financial Times article is a different one with a longer range. It can be launched into orbit before returning to Earth to hit its intended target.

Russia just fired the Zircon hypersonic missile from a submarine, and has had the hypersonic nuclear-capable Avangard missiles in operation since late 2019. The Avangard has the ability to travel at speeds of up to Mach 27 while changing path and altitude.

The Pentagon has stated that it intends to deploy its first hypersonic weapons by 2025, and that it is one of its "top priorities."