The United States has chastised Israel, Norway, and Turkey for failing to do enough to combat human trafficking.

On Thursday, the Biden administration highlighted 17 countries it claims are not doing enough to combat human trafficking. The US also chastised a number of US allies, including Israel, Norway, and Turkey, for failing to manage the problem effectively.

The countries were named in the yearly State Department “Trafficking in Persons” report, which evaluates 188 countries. The coronavirus exacerbated human trafficking rates between 2020 and 2021, according to the research, as more people became vulnerable to exploitation and government resources were diverted away from the problem to deal with the epidemic.

Meanwhile, Israel, Norway, and four other countries were relegated from Tier 1 to Tier 2, which carries no US sanctions but indicates that they failed to satisfy international standards. Turkey was singled out as the first NATO nation to be chastised for providing “operational, equipment, and financial support” to a Syrian armed organization that recruits children.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The 17 primarily authoritarian countries were categorized as Tier 3 in the report for failing to achieve minimum standards to end a “inhumane cycle of discrimination and injustices,” according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The designation indicates that, absent a presidential waiver, those countries may lose some US aid, though such decisions will not be made until later this year.

Malaysia and Guinea-Bissau, both of which had been on a watchlist for a downgrading for three years and were ineligible to avoid the classification because they had failed to strengthen their anti-human trafficking efforts, are newcomers to the Tier 3 category.

In the worst offenders group, they join Afghanistan, Algeria, Burma, China, Comoros, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. The majority of those countries are already sanctioned by the US for other reasons.

Israel was criticized for reversing course on “serious and sustained” anti-trafficking efforts, including a decline in investigations and prosecutions of traffickers, as well as significant understaffing at the only authority directly responsible for the issue.

New Zealand, a treaty ally of the United States, was singled out in the report for failing to prosecute labor traffickers and enacting weak prison sentences for child sex traffickers, which “significantly weakened deterrence, undercut efforts to hold traffickers accountable, and did not adequately address.” This is a condensed version of the information.