The United States has charged a Canadian with narrating Islamic State videos.

The US has seized custody and prosecuted a Canadian terrorist who fought for the Islamic State organization and narrated brutal propaganda videos, according to the Justice Department.

Mohammed Khalifa, a Saudi Arabian national, was seized by Kurdish-dominated Syrian forces linked with the US during a gunfight in January 2019.

According to a Justice Department statement, he was given over to US officials “recently” and charged in Virginia with conspiring to provide material assistance to IS resulting in death.

According to the statement, Khalifa departed Canada in 2013 to join the Islamic State group in Syria, and by the following year, he had become a crucial member of the organisation’s propaganda squad due to his fluency in English and Arabic.

He was purportedly a lead translator in the production of Islamic State propaganda and the English-speaking narrator in two violent recruitment videos.

This cell was responsible for recordings depicting foreigners being beheaded, including US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, who died in 2014.

In the United States, he might face a life sentence. According to Canadian media, Canada also intends to charge him.

Khalifa defended the IS executions he was linked to in an email correspondence cited in the charge sheet.

“Mohammed Khalifa not only fought for ISIS on the battlefield in Syria, but he was also the voice behind the violence,” said Eastern District of Virginia Acting US Attorney Raj Parekh, using another term for the Islamic State group.

Khalifa’s “main aim,” according to the indictment, was “enticing ISIS followers to travel to ISIS-controlled territories to join ISIS or to conduct attacks in the West, particularly in the United States.”

The jihadist group, which the US government has designated as a terrorist organization, has been blamed for a string of deadly attacks in Western countries.

Its emergence prompted a US-led international military coalition to intervene, which was successful in defeating the self-proclaimed “caliphate,” despite the fact that IS remains active in a number of other countries, particularly in Africa and Asia, and continues to pose a threat, according to US and European intelligence services.

Khalifa expressed no regret for his acts in a 2019 interview with the CBC from his Syrian prison. He stated that he wished to return to Canada with his wife and three children, but only if he was not tried there.

