The United States has announced the first Omicron case in a traveler returning from South Africa.

The first verified case of the Covid-19 Omicron form was discovered in California on Wednesday, in a fully vaccinated traveler who had recently returned from South Africa and was experiencing minor symptoms.

Authorities “knew it was only a matter of time” before the strain was discovered in the country, according to top health official Anthony Fauci, who reminded Americans that vaccination, boosters, and masking in indoor public places remained the best ways to be protected.

The person returned from South Africa on November 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and all of their close contacts have tested negative.

Fauci told reporters that the patient had tested positive on November 29 and that, to his knowledge, they had not gotten a booster.

Early press reports of the Omicron variety showed it would cause milder disease, but Fauci warned against drawing conclusions until more reliable data was available.

“We’re pleased that this patient’s symptoms were not only modest, but that they appear to be improving,” he said.

“However, as we previously stated, a lot more information is now emerging from places like South Africa, which have a significantly bigger number of people with the mutation,” he continued.

This information should be available in the following weeks and months.

While the person in question was completely vaccinated, Fauci underlined that a Covid booster was still a good option because it increases the overall amount of antibodies in a person’s immune system, some of which will stay effective at preventing new variations.

“Our experience with variants like the Delta variant is that even if the vaccine isn’t precisely targeted to the Delta variant, you get spillover protection when you get a high enough degree of an immune response,” he added.

Fauci also backed the US travel ban on southern African countries, which was condemned by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as “unfair” and “ineffective.”

He explained, “We needed to buy some time to be able to prepare and grasp what was going on.”

He explained, "We needed to buy some time to be able to prepare and grasp what was going on."

"We wanted to make sure we didn't just say it's like everything else, don't worry about it, and then something unexpected happens in front of you. As a result, we see this as a stopgap measure." To prepare for Omicron, the US is considering more stringent testing and weighing international quarantine standards.