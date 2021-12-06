The United States has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The US launched a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a measured protest of China’s human rights record that stops short of barring US athletes from competing.

The decision comes after months of deliberation in Washington about how to approach the Games, which will be held in February of next year in a country that Washington accuses of committing “genocide” against Uyghur Muslims in the northern Xinjiang province.

Beijing has not yet responded, but earlier Monday the Chinese foreign ministry vowed “decisive countermeasures” if a boycott were to be imposed.

Politicians in the United States, where President Joe Biden has been under pressure to speak out against Chinese human rights violations, were quick to applaud the decision.

Given China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, as well as other human rights atrocities,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or formal representation to the Beijing Games.

“Team USA athletes have our full support. We shall be completely behind them, cheering them on from the comfort of our own homes.” According to activists, at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, predominantly Muslim minorities have been imprisoned in Xinjiang camps, where China is also accused of forcefully sterilizing women and enforcing forced labor.

According to Psaki, sending official delegations to the Olympics would suggest that, despite China’s “egregious human rights abuses and horrors in Xinjiang,” the Games were “business as usual.”

“And that’s something we simply can’t do,” she continued.

The decision was hailed by Bob Menendez, the chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as “a forceful rebuke of the Chinese Communist Party’s program of genocide in Xinjiang.”

“Other allies and partners that share our principles should join the US in this diplomatic boycott,” he said.

Human Rights Watch praised the judgment, but asked for increased accountability “for those guilty for these murders and justice for the survivors.”

Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, had already cautioned that the Games would not be “a forum for political posturing and manipulation.”

He promised that “if the US is intent on having its own way, China would take robust countermeasures,” speaking at a routine news briefing on Monday in reaction to weekend US media rumors that a boycott could be forthcoming.

The Winter Olympics will be staged in a “closed loop” bubble from February 4 to 20 because to Covid-19 limitations, just six months after the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Summer Games.