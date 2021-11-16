The United States follows up on the Biden-Xi summit with high-level Taiwan security talks, according to a report.

Senior Taiwanese officials will visit the United States this week for high-level security talks in Washington, D.C., after President Joe Biden’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday.

United Daily News and the Liberty Times, two Taipei-based newspapers on opposite ends of Taiwan’s political spectrum, have reported that the annual US-Taiwan Political and Military Dialogue and Defense Review Talks will be merged in 2021 into a single meeting that will take place in the capital between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to sources, President Tsai Ing-National wen’s Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Hsu Szu-chien, Deputy Defense Minister Po Horng-huei, and Deputy Foreign Minister Tseng Hou-jen would lead the Taiwanese team. On the American side, Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner are among the unconfirmed guests.

On Tuesday, when asked for confirmation, Pentagon spokesman John Supple told The Washington Newsday: “We are not commenting on specific operations, engagements, or training, but we continue to support and defend Taiwan in the face of the current danger posed by the People’s Republic of China. We urge Beijing to keep its word on the three communiques’ commitment to a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.” The Foreign Ministry of Taiwan is said to have declined to comment.

The talks are being merged at the request of the United States, according to unnamed senior officials in Taipei. The two-day meeting was planned before the Biden-Xi summit was set, but despite the tight schedule, Washington did not seek to reschedule, according to sources.

The conference will almost certainly include pertinent briefings on the US-China leaders’ summit, which ended late Monday. Discussions about regional security, cross-Taiwan Strait relations, and arms sales are also on the agenda.

In response to rumors of the impending discussions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Taiwan was “the most important and sensitive subject in China-US relations” on Monday afternoon Beijing time.

He reiterated China’s long-standing demand that the US “immediately cease all official exchanges and military connections with Taiwan.” The statement, which came the day before the Biden-Xi meeting, was brief and guarded.

Since Washington, the United States has had no formal diplomatic relations with Taipei. This is a condensed version of the information.