The United States claims to be close to reaching an agreement with Germany on a Russian pipeline.

The US said Tuesday that it was close to reaching an agreement with Germany on worries about Nord Stream 2, a nearly completed Russian pipeline that Ukraine and others believe could strengthen Moscow.

Even as Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea is set to open soon, German Chancellor Angela Merkel recognized disagreements with US President Joe Biden during a visit to Washington last week, saying the two agreed that Ukraine must remain a transit route for Russian gas.

“The Germans have made important recommendations, and we have been able to make progress on steps to achieve that common aim… to ensure that Russia cannot weaponize energy flows,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“We don’t have any final information to share just yet,” he said, “but I expect we’ll be… in a position to say more soon.”

His comments came as Derek Chollet, a top State Department official, arrived in Ukraine ahead of a stop in Poland, two countries that have harshly condemned Germany over the Russia pact.

The US and a number of other countries with a long history of suspicion of Russia argue that the new pipeline will weaken Ukraine’s leverage, which has been fighting pro-Russian separatists since 2014 but remains a transit site for Russia’s vital export to Europe.

Officials from the United States have expressed their expectation that Germany will agree to automatic sanctions if Russian President Vladimir Putin escalates his energy-related pressure on Ukraine.

When Biden canceled most sanctions over Nord Stream that would have been imposed under US law, he attracted rebukes from even some supporters in Congress.

The administration maintained that it was too late to block the pipeline and that it was more important to focus on collaboration with Germany, which has been pleased to work with Biden following his predecessor Donald Trump’s high-tension relationship.