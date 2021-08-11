The United States claims that the UK judge who blocked Assange’s extradition was misled.

The US government’s lawyers blasted a British judge on Wednesday for rejecting Julian Assange’s extradition, disputing evidence about his mental health and accused an expert witness of lying to the court.

In January, Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied Washington’s plea for Assange to stand trial in the United States on spying allegations, concluding that he was in grave danger of committing suicide.

The US government is appealing the ruling, and lawyer Clair Dobbin, who represents Assange, said the judge “didn’t grasp the weight” of expert evidence concluding Assange was not a suicide risk.

Instead, Dobbin told the High Court in London, the judge relied on testimony submitted by Assange’s psychiatric specialist Michael Kopelman.

She claimed Kopelman agreed to deceiving the court by “concealing” the fact that his client had fathered children while incarcerated at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

During a preliminary appeal hearing, Dobbin told judges Timothy Holroyde and Judith Farbey, “She really needed to probe why he was willing to mislead her.”

“Experts are not permitted to deceive the public for whatever reason.”

Judge Baraitser came to the conclusion that Assange’s mental health would deteriorate in the face of the “severe conditions” he would experience in the US prison system, leading him to “commit suicide.”

Assange, who is presently detained at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison, is wanted in the United States on 18 charges stemming from WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of 500,000 classified files outlining military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The 50-year-old Australian, who wore long white hair and wore an unbuttoned white shirt with an undone tie wrapped around his neck, watched the proceedings from behind bars via video link.

Outside the court, dozens of his supporters gathered, some holding posters reading “Free Assange” and “10 Years Enough.”

“This is a farce of liberty,” said Mario Mantilla, 58, a Colombian protester clad in a Statue of Liberty costume splattered with fake blood.

“He is a journalist whose sole crime is to expose the world’s nasty, corrupt business,” he continued.

Assange is accused by the US of assisting intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in stealing the 2010 documents before leaking classified sources all over the world.

Assange took shelter in Ecuador’s embassy in London after Sweden filed an arrest order for him in 2010 over allegations of sexual assault. He stayed there from 2012 until 2019.

Ecuador, then led by right-wing President Lenin Moreno, revoked his citizenship in April 2019. Assange was hauled out the embassy by British police.