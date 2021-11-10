The United States claims that the leaders of migrant caravans are enriching criminals.

The organizers of a migrant caravan traveling north toward the Mexican-US border were accused by the US ambassador to Mexico on Tuesday of benefitting people smugglers and criminals.

“In reality, what they’re doing is (ensuring that) money gets to traffickers and criminals,” Ken Salazar said of the organizers, who claim to be promoting human rights.

Salazar, a seasoned politician appointed ambassador by US President Joe Biden in June, stressed that the US and Mexico “are going to work together so that this does not happen.”

Thousands of migrants escaping poverty and violence in the United States have landed in Mexico in recent months, risking exploitation by criminals and abuse by authorities.

Tensions have grown between Mexican authorities and the about 1,000 migrants who set off on foot on October 23 from the southern city of Tapachula.

The caravan intended to travel to Mexico City in order to obtain legal documentation.

However, one of the group’s organizers, Mexican activist Irineo Mujica, stated in a video uploaded on social media on Monday that he would instead gather a larger group to travel to the US-Mexico border.

“We’ll be bringing a caravan of 10,000 people. We will not be visiting Mexico City. If they keep on imprisoning us like animals, we’re going to the northern border “he stated

Authorities in Mexico accuse the caravan leaders of turning down medical care and assistance with immigration procedures for pregnant women and children.

According to the activists, returning to Tapachula would mean returning to a massive, overcrowded “jail” with little chance of obtaining work.

Security forces and migrants traveling in the caravan have clashed, resulting in a number of injuries and detentions.

On October 31, two Cubans were murdered when National Guard agents opened fire on a truck transporting migrants about 15 kilometers (nine miles) from the caravan’s route.

The driver allegedly disobeyed a stop order and attempted to ram a patrol car, according to the Guards.