The United States claims that if Russia takes advantage of the European gas crisis, it will ‘backfire on them.’

The United States has cautioned Russia not to take advantage of Europe’s increasing energy crisis, which has seen gas prices rise due to a lack of supply.

Several energy companies have gone bankrupt in the United Kingdom, where wholesale gas prices set a new high on Wednesday, jumping by 37% in just 24 hours. Meanwhile, companies throughout the continent have been shut down due to the price increase.

By saying that Russia would increase supplies to Europe, President Vladimir Putin appeared to soothe the market. Putin claims that Russia is meeting its contractual supply requirements, but critics claim that it has avoided supplying more in order to avoid keeping up with escalating demand—and that it wants to use energy as a bargaining chip when Europe enters the winter months.

According to one observer, the Kremlin appears to have concluded that “now is the moment to push its geopolitical advantage,” according to The Washington Newsday.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Moscow “has a history of using energy as an instrument of coercion, as a political weapon” during a visit to Brussels, where he met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other EU officials.

“Whether that’s what’s happening here today is something I’ll leave to others,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Sullivan said it would be a “mistake” for Russia to try to use Europe’s reliance on Russian gas as geopolitical leverage in an interview with the BBC on Thursday.

“It’s happened before, and it’s going to happen again,” he remarked.

“I believe that would backfire on them in the end, and I believe they should respond to market needs for increasing energy supply to Europe,” Sullivan added, without elaborating on the repercussions.

Russia has been accused of intentionally withholding natural gas from the market in order to put pressure on Berlin and the EU to certify Nord Stream 2, a pipeline that will transport gas from Russia to Germany.

Kyiv has long expressed worry that the new pipeline will result in a loss of transit earnings to Ukraine. The United States was one of the countries concerned that it would give Moscow a geopolitical advantage.

Russia is presently abusing the gas market “to achieve political advantage since it wants Nord Stream 2 certified to destabilize Ukraine,” according to Timothy Ash, emerging markets senior sovereign strategist at Bluebay Asset Management.

