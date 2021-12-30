The United States claims that Hong Kong’s ‘credibility’ has been harmed by the recent media closure.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken slammed the latest closure of a pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong on Wednesday, saying it harmed the Chinese-run financial hub’s reputation.

“The PRC and local authorities harm Hong Kong’s credibility and profitability by stifling independent media,” he warned, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“A free press is embraced by a confident government that is unafraid of the truth.”

Police in Hong Kong, where Beijing has been tightening its grip, stormed the offices of Stand News on Wednesday, seizing phones, computers, and documents, as well as the editor-in-chief.

Later, the outlet announced that it would be shutting down immediately. Blinken stated, “Journalism is not sedition.”

“We demand that the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong authorities stop harassing Hong Kong’s free and independent media and release all journalists and media executives who have been wrongfully jailed and charged.”

Melanie Joly, Canada’s foreign minister, also condemned the detention of journalists in Hong Kong, including Denise Ho, a Hong Kong native who grew up in Canada.

“We are deeply concerned by the arrests in Hong Kong of current and former board and staff members of Stand News, including Canadian citizen and activist Denise Ho,” Joly said. The US has already imposed sanctions on Hong Kong leaders and limited the territory’s separate status under US regulations after Beijing passed a harsh security law.