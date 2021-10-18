The United States claims that a Guantanamo detainee can inform Polish officials about his treatment while in CIA custody.

On Friday, the Biden administration filed a petition with the Supreme Court, asking for permission for a Guantanamo Bay detainee to reveal information to Polish officials about his treatment while in CIA custody following the 9/11 attacks.

The detainee, Abu Zubaydah, was detained and tortured in a foreign nation for two decades. Zubaydah was supposed to be a high-ranking al-Qaeda member, and the US government still considers him “an associate and lifetime terrorist ally of Osama bin Laden.” According to Zubaydah’s lawyers, the CIA was mistaken in believing he was a part of the terrorist network that carried out the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Normally, detainee communication is limited to family, but the government noted that Zubaydah had already been the subject of a public court action in the United States, which included a now-redacted affidavit from him denouncing the CIA’s treatment of him while incarcerated.

According to the government’s letter, any information made to Polish officials would be subject to a “security evaluation,” and anything “that potentially damage US security interests” would be erased.

According to the authorities, the assessment “would not prevent him from discussing his treatment while in CIA custody.”

The Biden administration filed the motion after the Supreme Court heard arguments in his lawsuit earlier this month. Zubaydah and his lawyers have asked for two former CIA contractors to be questioned about Zubaydah’s detention in Poland. The Biden administration, like the Trump administration before it, has raised concerns about the questioning.

Zubaydah was held at so-called CIA black sites in Thailand and Poland, according to reports. Information on his treatment has also been made public by the US government. On the other hand, the government has refused to identify the locations of the black sites set up in the aftermath of 9/11 to collect intelligence on terrorist plots against Americans. The administration has claimed national security and its commitments to international partners in dismissing the evidence of former CIA contractors in Zubaydah’s case.

The high court is anticipated to rule on the matter in the coming months.

Zubaydah endured four years in CIA secret sites before being sent to Guantanamo Bay in 2006. This is a shortened version of the facts, according to a Senate report from 2014.