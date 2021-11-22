The United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom have signed a key agreement in the Nuclear Sub Alliance.

In a new defense partnership with Britain and the United States, Australia formally began a contentious program to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines on Monday.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton signed an agreement with US and British officials authorizing the sharing of sensitive “naval nuclear propulsion information” between the two countries.

It is the first public agreement on technology since the three countries announced the formation of AUKUS, a defense alliance, in September to address geopolitical tensions in the Pacific, where China-US rivalry is rising.

“The agreement will allow cooperation, which will further improve our mutual defense posture,” said US President Joe Biden in a statement released on Friday, ahead of Dutton’s signing ceremony in Canberra with US Charge d’Affaires Michael Goldman and British High Commissioner (ambassador) Victoria Treadell.

Australia would receive eight state-of-the-art nuclear-powered submarines capable of stealthy, long-range missions as part of the AUKUS contract. It also allows for the cooperation of cyber, AI, quantum, and unidentified subsea capabilities.

China has expressed its displeasure with the pact, calling it a “very irresponsible” danger to regional stability.

It has also enraged France, which found out at the last minute that its own diesel-electric submarine contract with Australia, which was recently valued at Aus$90 billion ($65 billion), had been cancelled.

Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, has made no apologies for his handling of the pact, claiming that it was in his country’s national interest and that he was aware that it would “ruffle some feathers.”