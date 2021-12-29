The United States appoints an envoy to protect Afghan women’s rights.

The US designated an envoy to protect Afghan women’s rights on Wednesday, signifying a top focus as the Taliban tightens restrictions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Rina Amiri, an Afghan-born American scholar and mediator who worked at the State Department under former President Barack Obama, will be named special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights.

Blinken said Amiri will address topics of “vital relevance to me” and the rest of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, months after the US finished its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

“We want a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan,” Blinken said in a statement, “where all Afghans can live and thrive in political, economic, and social inclusion.”

During their rule in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban established an ultra-conservative version of Islam, prohibiting women from working and girls from attending school.

Despite Taliban promises to act differently following their takeover in August, many women are still unable to return to work, and girls are largely excluded from secondary education.

Women will not be allowed to travel long distances without a male escort, according to the Taliban, and vehicle owners should not give rides to women unless they wear headscarves.