The United States appoints an envoy to intensify the fight for Afghan women’s rights.

The US designated an envoy to safeguard Afghan women’s rights on Wednesday, boosting up efforts on a crucial priority as the Taliban tightens restrictions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Rina Amiri, an Afghan-born American scholar and mediator who worked at the State Department under former President Barack Obama, will be named special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights.

Blinken said Amiri will address topics of “vital relevance to me” and the rest of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, months after the US finished its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

“We want a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan,” Blinken said in a statement, “where all Afghans can live and thrive in political, economic, and social inclusion.”

During their 1996-2001 administration, which was overthrown by a US invasion, the Taliban imposed an ultra-conservative form of Islam on Afghanistan, notably prohibiting women from working and girls from attending school.

Despite Taliban promises to act differently following their takeover in August, many women are still unable to return to work, and girls are largely excluded from secondary education.

The Taliban said on Sunday that women would not be permitted to travel large distances without the presence of a male guard.

“I wonder how those who rehabilitated the Taliban by convincing the world that they had grown explain the Taliban’s reintroduction of regressive and draconian practices against women,” Amiri wrote on Twitter soon before her appointment.

The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice had previously requested that television stations stop airing dramas and soap operas starring women actors, and that female television journalists wear headscarves.

Afghan women have continued to speak out, notably through infrequent public demonstrations.

Amiri’s family moved to California from Afghanistan when she was a toddler. While still a student, she grew outspoken about Afghans living under Taliban authority, particularly women, as the September 11 attacks sparked the US war.

She went on to work as an adviser to Richard Holbrooke, the illustrious US diplomat whose last post was in Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as with the UN.

Amiri urged for “principled yet pragmatic diplomatic contact” with the Taliban in a recent essay, while continuing to avoid diplomatic recognition.

“The United States and Europe should also move beyond limited interaction with the Taliban for the purposes of removing their citizens and allies and arranging humanitarian access,” stated Amiri, who is currently at New York University. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.