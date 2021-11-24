The United States anticipates ‘very close’ ties with the next German government.

The US said on Wednesday that it expects good ties with Germany’s new center-left administration, citing shared principles with Europe’s largest economy.

“We have every expectation that the United States and Germany’s relationship will remain tremendously close and effective,” said a State Department spokesperson.

The US-German partnership is “based on common values of freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law,” according to the spokeswoman.

“We look forward to working with Germany’s incoming government to achieve our goals of reviving the transatlantic connection, strengthening collaboration with NATO allies, and raising the bar in our relationship with the EU.”

Olaf Scholz will be the new chancellor, according to a pact unveiled Wednesday that brings together the Social Democrats, Greens, and liberal Free Democrats.

He will be Germany’s first new chancellor, after center-right Angela Merkel, who led the country through four US presidents in 16 years.

President Joe Biden’s administration has moved fast to strengthen ties with Germany, including controversially easing sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Merkel had a tense relationship with Biden’s right-wing predecessor, Donald Trump, who openly mocked her and chastised her for her openness to refugees.