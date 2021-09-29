The United States and the European Union are attempting to boost cooperation through technology.

Officials from the United States and the European Union will meet for two days in Pittsburgh this week to try to mend relations strained by Donald Trump’s presidency and strengthen collaboration on technology concerns.

The maiden meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) is significant since it takes place in the midst of a global semiconductor shortage.

The location, a Pennsylvania city that was once the core of the once-mighty American steel industry but has since developed into a tech hub, is symbolic, especially given the two countries’ ongoing spat over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs.

In June 2018, the former president cited national security as a reason for imposing punitive tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminum imports, which have been a thorn in trans-Atlantic relations ever since.

Although Washington and Brussels have stated that resolving the crisis will not be part of the negotiations in Pittsburgh, it looms large in the background.

The TTC arose from President Joe Biden’s June conference in Brussels, where he attempted to mend the relationship by reaching an agreement to resolve the long-running Airbus-Boeing feud by delaying tariffs on both sides.

Recent setbacks, including as the abrupt US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August and the more recent declaration of a security pact between the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom, which was perceived as a snub by Europe, have reignited doubts.

Beyond the stated agenda, the Pittsburgh summit could have a lot riding on it.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will lead the negotiations on the American side, while EU executive vice presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis will lead the talks on the European side.

According to the White House, the US and EU are “indispensable allies” who will work to “advance shared economic progress.”

The TTC has ten working groups that cover a wide range of topics, including digital platform regulation, privacy concerns, artificial intelligence oversight, foreign investment controls, strategic exports, and, most importantly, the semiconductor shortage.

Due to the rise of working and studying from home, as well as increased need for home entertainment, demand for electronic devices of all kinds has surged since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chip shortage has also impacted automobiles, as semiconductor producers struggle to meet worldwide demand after being forced to temporarily close plants due to Covid-19.

Washington is hoping to reach an agreement with. Brief News from Washington Newsday.