The United States and Russia will have new talks to promote stability.

Officials said Friday that the US and Russia will hold high-level talks next week, marking the second attempt in as many months to promote stability in the fraught relationship.

The US State Department announced that the so-called Strategic Stability Dialogue, which was established during a June 16 summit in Geneva between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, will take place on Wednesday in the same city.

In a statement, it stated, “Through this discourse, we want to establish the framework for future arms control and risk reduction measures.”

The US delegation, according to the statement, will be led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and will include Bonnie Jenkins, who was recently confirmed as the undersecretary of state in charge of arms control.

The diplomacy comes as the two countries are at odds on a number of fronts, with Washington threatening to take action unless Moscow stops a significant surge in cyber extortion attempts, which US authorities claim are mostly perpetrated by Russians.

Russia denies responsibility, but Putin has praised Biden’s attempts to make the relationship between the two global superpowers more predictable.

Biden and Putin noted in launching the future dialogue that even during the Cold War, Washington and Moscow communicated to avert worst-case circumstances.

Sherman will meet with Russians only days after returning from a similar trip in China, which the State Department said as intended at securing “guardrails” in increasingly tense US-China relations.