The United States and others have asked North Korea to talk about nuclear weapons and missiles once more.

The United States and others are pressuring North Korea to resume discussions on its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

A day after Pyongyang reported successful testing of new long-range missiles, senior diplomats from the US, Japan, and South Korea gathered in Tokyo to call on North Korea to establish diplomatic contacts to discuss its weapons.

Sung Kim, the US Special Representative for North Korean Policy, Noh Kyu-duk, the South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, and Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan’s Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs, were among those in attendance.

North Korea must “react positively to our many offers to meet without preconditions” and reopen diplomatic relations, according to Kim.

The three countries were open to negotiations with the North, according to US envoy Kim, “as long as we see meaningful progress that strengthens the security of the United States and our friends.”

In dealing with North Korea’s missile program, Washington and its allies would continue to seek to fully enforce all UN Security Council resolutions, he stressed.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency, the new missiles have demonstrated their ability to attack targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away.

North Korea has lauded its new missiles as a “strategic weapon of immense significance,” implying that they were designed with nuclear warheads in mind. North Korea argues it needs nuclear weapons to deter what it alleges is US and South Korean hostility.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was scheduled to arrive in Seoul for discussions with South Korean officials over bilateral relations and the North Korean nuclear freeze.

On Wednesday, Wang will meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. Chung is anticipated to press Beijing, Pyongyang’s major ally and economic lifeline, to play a more active role in urging the North to return to the negotiating table.

The trilateral meeting had been scheduled before North Korea’s missile test-firing, but the meeting the day after would be a “good occasion to reconfirm close cooperation among the three countries and discuss the latest North Korean situation,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a regular news conference earlier Tuesday.

