The United States and Mexico have agreed to restructure their fight against drug cartels.

The US and Mexico agreed on Friday to restructure their drug-trafficking campaign to attack the core causes and increase efforts to combat cross-border arms smuggling.

Instead of deploying helicopter gunships and other weapons to fight formidable drug gangs, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants Washington to invest in regional economic development.

After more than a decade of providing military weaponry, technical support, and security training under the Merida Initiative, both governments declared it was time for a rethink.

On his first visit to Mexico as the top US diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said more needs to be done in areas such as combating arms trafficking, money laundering, and drug addiction.

“Law enforcement plays a key role in lowering killings and other major crimes,” said Blinken, who was joined by US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and a delegation.

“However, it must match its efforts with investments in expanding economic opportunities, particularly for underserved areas and regions,” he told reporters.

Since 2008, the US has paid Mexico roughly $3 billion in the Merida Initiative for police enforcement training and equipment such as Black Hawk helicopters.

At the same time, US officials have focused on assisting Mexico in apprehending drug lords such as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and extraditing them to the US for prosecution.

“We’ve already seen that capturing cartel bosses isn’t enough. We must ensure that addictions do not become more prevalent “According to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Lopez Obrador praised the start of a “new era” in bilateral relations, repeating an offer to US Vice President Joe Biden to visit Mexico.

The Mexican president claims that investing in regional development projects will help combat not only drug trafficking but also migration flows, which are another big issue facing the two countries.

Mexican police reported Friday that they had apprehended 652 undocumented migrants, more than half of them were minors, who were going toward the US border in refrigerated truck containers, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Biden, according to Blinken, is asking $4 billion in US financing to address the core causes of irregular migration, particularly in Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006, Mexico has seen more than 300,000 people killed in cartel-related violence.

Many experts believe that the military model failed because it split the cartels into smaller, more dangerous groups. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.