The United States and Mexico are attempting to restructure their fight against drug cartels.

During US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Mexico on Friday, the two countries are expected to discuss a revamp of their combined war against drug gangs.

Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has stated that the country no longer requires helicopter gunships or other armaments to combat drug traffickers, instead pushing the US to invest in regional economic development.

Before Blinken’s trip to Mexico, which will be his first as the US’s top diplomat, Washington said it was ready to resurrect the Merida Initiative, a 13-year-old initiative that offered US military firepower, technological support, and security training.

“We believe our bilateral security cooperation is ripe for an update,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

He stated that Washington wanted to see the Merida Initiative’s “major successes” “kept, that cooperation is deepened, and that we have a revised approach that accounts for today’s threats.”

The Mexican administration has gone even farther, pushing for the Merida Initiative to be scrapped.

“We don’t want it to be like before,” Lopez Obrador stated in June, “when they brought us a helicopter gunship and a photo was taken of the US ambassador with the president.”

He claims that investing in development projects in the region will assist the two countries combat not just drug trafficking but also migration flows, which is another important issue they face.

Since 2008, the US has paid Mexico roughly $3 billion in the Merida Initiative for police enforcement training and equipment such as Black Hawk helicopters.

At the same time, US officials have focused on assisting Mexico in apprehending drug lords such as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and extraditing them to the US for prosecution.

During his one-day visit, Blinken will meet with Lopez Obrador and other key Mexican officials, including Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, escorted by US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to Ebrard, Mexico would use the talks to press for measures to speed up extraditions between the two nations and reduce the flow of guns from the US.

In August, Mexico filed an unusual case in a Boston court against major US gunmakers, accusing them of stoking drug-related violence through illicit cross-border arms trafficking.

Since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006, Mexico has seen more than 300,000 people killed in cartel-related violence.

Many experts believe the militarized approach has failed because of the consequences. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.