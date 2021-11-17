The United States and Japan have established a forum to resolve trade disputes.

The United States and Japan announced a new forum on Wednesday to improve ties and address trade frictions between the two economic powers while resisting China’s distortions.

According to a joint statement, the US-Japan Partnership on Trade will begin regular meetings early next year, marking the latest step by President Joe Biden’s administration to repair diplomatic ties that were shattered by his predecessor Donald Trump.

In a statement issued from Tokyo, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, “This partnership will expand the cooperation between the United States and Japan that has defined our strong bilateral trade relationship.”

One of the forum’s main goals will be to negotiate an agreement on the removal of Washington’s metals tariffs.

Trump slapped 25% tariffs on steel and 10% duties on aluminum imports from a number of countries, including the European Union and Japan, in June 2018.

Trump said he was acting in the interests of national security, which critics dismissed, while the tariffs provoked a trade war that strained relations with key allies, notably the European Union.

Late last month, the Biden administration announced a deal to eliminate tariffs on metals imported from the European Union, but levies on Japan remain.

Tai was in Tokyo, where she met with her Japanese colleague Hagiuda Koichi and Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa to discuss matters such as the “challenges posed by global excess capacity in the steel and aluminum sectors.”

China plays a significant role in the debates, not only as a major producer of metals, but also as a result of coerced technology transfers, hefty subsidies, and other measures that the US claims hinder free trade.

According to USTR, the US and Japan will discuss “possible measures to address China’s non-market acts and other policies that endanger the global trading system’s stability and prosperity, as well as our employees,” at the new conference.

The US and Japan also resurrected a trilateral deal with the European Union to address “global challenges posed by non-market policies and practices of third nations,” which is diplomatic jargon for China.

According to data from the World Steel Association, Japan and the United States are among the world’s top steel producers, ranking behind China, the European Union, and India.